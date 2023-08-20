PPP leaders visits multiple churches to express solidarity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Lahore President Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Gill, following PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's guidance, visited multiple churches in Lahore on Sunday to show solidarity with the Christian community.

Gill strongly condemned the recent incident in Jaranwala and reaffirmed PPP's unwavering support for their Christian brethren. During the visit, candles were lit and special peace prayers were held at Marry Maghlin's Church and the Church of Pakistan. Accompanying Gill were Advin Sahotra and other PPP leaders.

Bishop Salim Sultan, at the Church of Girja Chowk, Lahore Cantt., praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts and conveyed his best wishes.