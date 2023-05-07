UrduPoint.com

PPP Leaders Vow To Rejuvenate Party At Grassroots Level

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 09:40 PM

PPP leaders vow to rejuvenate party at grassroots level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commemorated 16th death anniversary of the slain leader Syed Qamar Abbas with pledge to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level in the provincial metropolis of the province.

The death anniversary of the slain leader was organized under the auspices of the Provincial sports & Cultural Wing PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) with former provincial president Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan in the chair here on Sunday.

Besides, the former provincial president PPP, senior vice president Syed Ayub Shah, Divisional President, Liaquat Shabab, Divisional President Kohat, Jabbar Khattak, Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Amjad Khan Afridi, Anwar Zeb Comrade and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the anniversary, former provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer, Mohammad Hamayun Khan pledged that the party would be re-organized in the province t before the general elections.

He said that today price-hike and unemployment have once again become the major issues of the nation and the party would have to wage a struggle for their resolution.

He said that the present government has assumed the reign of power in difficult situations as due to the ineptness and incompetency of the PTI government, the economy of the country has deteriorated. He said that to bring the country out of the prevailing situation, the party would continue the mission of martyred leaders and organize the party workers.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ayub Shah called for handing over of the party offices to active workers to revive the popularity of the party.

He dispelled the impression that PPP has become weakened in Peshawar and said that during the recent local bodies' polls, the party candidate for the mayor slot has secured over 27000 votes in the city district, which speaks of the confidence of the people in PPP.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kohat Sunday Afridi Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

12 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

22 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

22 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

22 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.