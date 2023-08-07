PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leaders of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was a nationwide party that believed in serving people without prejudice instead of slogans and claims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The leaders of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was a nationwide party that believed in serving people without prejudice instead of slogans and claims.

All the mega projects of the country and the province are owed to the Pakistan People's Party. For 75 years, nationalist and religious parties have dominated here, but they could not change the condition of the area and the people.

Now these people will once again come to the people to ask for votes with new happy slogans and claims, but the people have now recognized the faces well.

The joining of Nawabzada Bangal Khan Jogezai and his colleagues in the Pakistan Peoples Party is welcomed.

These views were expressed by Pakistan People's Party Balochistan President Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali, General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar. Nawabzada Bangal Khan Jogizai, former provincial minister, executive committee member Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Haji Khan Muhammad Bareech and other leaders at the public meeting organized for joining of Nawabzada Bangul Khan Jogezai along with his numbers of colleagues to PPP.

Nawabzada Bangul Khan Jogezai along with his several friends and other people resigned from different parties while they announced to join to Pakistan People's Party.

Addressing the ceremony, prominent tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Jogizai said that he decided to enter politics, after analyzing the regional nationalist, religious parties, and national level political parties, we came to the conclusion that Pakistan People's Party was the only political party that was a peaceful political party and it has been trying to serve the people in a real sense through democratic struggle.

He said that the PPP has the most distinguished position and status in both sacrifices and performance for the country and people, this was the reason why we decided to join the Pakistan People's Party so that we could play our role in serving the people and the region through the platform of Pakistan People's Party.

He said that he unconditionally announced the joining of the Pakistan People's Party along with his colleagues.

Speaking at the event, the speakers congratulated Nawabzada Bangal Khan Jogezai and his colleagues on behalf of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari and the provincial leadership for joining the Pakistan People's Party.

They said that the young tribal leader Nawabzada Bangal Khan Jogezai and the involvement of his colleagues would prove to be a training point in the Pashtun belt of the Pakistan People's Party.

With the arrival of dynamic young leaders like Nawabzada Bangal Khan Jogezai, Pakistan Peoples Party will emerge as an effective force not only in Kila Saifullah.

Rather, their involvement will have a positive impact on the entire Pashtun belt, they said.

The speakers said that we would soon make a detailed visit to the Pashtun belt and we would all play a role to make the party active of the entire Pashtun belt.