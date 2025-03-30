Open Menu

PPP Leaders, Workers Call On President; Discuss Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PPP leaders, workers call on President; discuss development projects

NAWAB SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Leaders and party workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sindh Chapter on Sunday called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the overall political situation and development projects in the province.

During the meeting, Member Sindh Assembly and Peoples Party Women Wing Central President Faryal Talpur was also present, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The ongoing welfare projects in the province and the related issues were also discussed.

The president directed the government for the resolution of the public issues and completion of the uplift projects on priority basis.

