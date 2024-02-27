PPP Leadership Condemns Terror Incident In Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:43 PM
President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned the killing of a senior police officer by terrorists in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned the killing of a senior police officer by terrorists in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Both the leaders said, "We must eradicate terrorism from the country and bring all the terrorists to book. The National Action Plan is the only solution for terrorists, but it should be strictly implemented," they said.
They said that the brave martyred SP, Aijaz Khan Sherpao has sacrificed his life to protect the country and his blood will not go in vain. They expressed sympathy with the family of the martyr.
Recent Stories
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramaza ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 52 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU2 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains3 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado3 minutes ago
-
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment10 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held10 minutes ago
-
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramazan package5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter5 minutes ago
-
IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Rs 50.8m issued for health welfare of Punjab police personnel5 minutes ago