PPP Leadership Condemns Terror Incident In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:43 PM

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned the killing of a senior police officer by terrorists in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have condemned the killing of a senior police officer by terrorists in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both the leaders said, "We must eradicate terrorism from the country and bring all the terrorists to book. The National Action Plan is the only solution for terrorists, but it should be strictly implemented," they said.

They said that the brave martyred SP, Aijaz Khan Sherpao has sacrificed his life to protect the country and his blood will not go in vain. They expressed sympathy with the family of the martyr.

