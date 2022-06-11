PPP leadership expresses grief over demise of Mandhero

The Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab leadership expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Senator Sikandar Ali Mandhero

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab leadership expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Senator Sikandar Ali Mandhero.

In a joint condolence statement issued here on Saturday, Speaker National Assembly and President PPP Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Senior Minister and PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza and Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema said that services of the late senator would be remembered forever.

They prayed Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and may grant patience to the bereaved family.