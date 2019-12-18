PPP leadership sacrifice lives for democracy: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the party workers to ensure their participation in the death anniversary of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed

Addressing the workers' convention at Raiwind, near here, he said the PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democracy and the country.

He said that BB Shaheed worked for the supremacy of the parliament and laid down her life for democratic rule.

He said the PPP would observe BB's Martyr Day on December 27 at Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi where she was assassinated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP had already organised workers conventions in Karachi and Quetta to motivate party workers for joining the death anniversary ceremonies.

Other senior party leaders including PPP president Qamar Zaman Kaira and Ch Manzoor also spoke on the occasion.