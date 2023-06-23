Open Menu

PPP Leadership Sacrificed Their Lives For Democracy Survival: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the leadership of PPP has sacrificed their lives for the survival of democracy, the mission of Shaheed Baba and Shaheed Bibi will be fulfilled under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and fulfill the trust of the party leadership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 )

He said this after attending the shrine of martyrs of Pakistan Peoples Party in Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto and offering Fateha, said a statement issued here on Friday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of People's Party in City Council Najmi Alam, President of Pakistan People's Party District South Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Farhan Ghani, Nazir Bhutto, Kemari Town Chairman Humayun Khan, Other town chairman, UC chairman and elected local body council members of Karachi were also with him.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab prayed at the shrines of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

The deputy mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad said PPP will fulfill the mission of its martyred leaders.

Later, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif and recited Fateha, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other elected representatives were also with him.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad laid wreaths at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, especially Sindh.

Mayor Karachi prayed that may Almighty Allah make Sindh, the cradle of peace and let there be economic prosperity in the whole of Pakistan including Sindh.

