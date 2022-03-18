PPP leadership should refrain from cowardly acts: Ali Zaidi

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while warning the PPP, has said that PPP leadership should refrain itself from cowardly actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while warning the PPP, has said that PPP leadership should refrain itself from cowardly actions.

He said, we will directly hold Asif Zardari, Bilawal Zardari and Murad Ali Shah responsible for any harm or damage caused in this regard.

He warned against harm to any of their parliamentarians and attack on their houses. Ali Zaidi said, the federal government has shown patience, said a PTI communique.