UrduPoint.com

PPP Leadership Should Refrain From Cowardly Acts: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 07:14 PM

PPP leadership should refrain from cowardly acts: Ali Zaidi

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while warning the PPP, has said that PPP leadership should refrain itself from cowardly actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi while warning the PPP, has said that PPP leadership should refrain itself from cowardly actions.

He said, we will directly hold Asif Zardari, Bilawal Zardari and Murad Ali Shah responsible for any harm or damage caused in this regard.

He warned against harm to any of their parliamentarians and attack on their houses. Ali Zaidi said, the federal government has shown patience, said a PTI communique.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ali Haider Murad Ali Shah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dengue larvae destroyed at 94 places

Dengue larvae destroyed at 94 places

1 minute ago
 Court records statements of two witnesses in Sialk ..

Court records statements of two witnesses in Sialkot lynching case

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken for development, emancipation of ..

Steps being taken for development, emancipation of women: Minister

1 minute ago
 630 cops from Punjab, GB complete 23rd Basic Elite ..

630 cops from Punjab, GB complete 23rd Basic Elite Course

6 minutes ago
 Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-citi ..

Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-cities

6 minutes ago
 Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

Baltic countries expel 10 Russian diplomats

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>