PPP leadership takes notice of water scarcity in Badin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The central leadership of Pakistan People's Party including Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while taking serious notice over the acute water scarcity in Badin, had asked the district administration to address the issue by ensuring adequate water supply to the people of the district at the earliest.

Following the directives, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan along with teams of Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments took measures to overcome the issues.

According to reports, the standby generator of Kazia Wah Pumping House Badin, which was inactive since long has been activated as a result of which ponds are being filled by pumping water even during load shedding timing.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the district administration along with the concerned departments has been engaged in ensuring water supply to the residents of the district under planned and coordinated efforts.