UrduPoint.com

PPP Leadership Takes Notice Of Water Scarcity In Badin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

PPP leadership takes notice of water scarcity in Badin

The central leadership of Pakistan People's Party including Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while taking serious notice over the acute water scarcity in Badin, had asked the district administration to address the issue by ensuring adequate water supply to the people of the district at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The central leadership of Pakistan People's Party including Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while taking serious notice over the acute water scarcity in Badin, had asked the district administration to address the issue by ensuring adequate water supply to the people of the district at the earliest.

Following the directives, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan along with teams of Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments took measures to overcome the issues.

According to reports, the standby generator of Kazia Wah Pumping House Badin, which was inactive since long has been activated as a result of which ponds are being filled by pumping water even during load shedding timing.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the district administration along with the concerned departments has been engaged in ensuring water supply to the residents of the district under planned and coordinated efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Load Shedding Water Badin

Recent Stories

KP govt's support to Hindko Academy assured

KP govt's support to Hindko Academy assured

44 seconds ago
 CSTO Peacekeepers Will Conduct Exercises on Tasks ..

CSTO Peacekeepers Will Conduct Exercises on Tasks of Post-Conflict Settlement in ..

46 seconds ago
 Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens to Le ..

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens to Leave Moldova

47 seconds ago
 Aslam Ghauri appointed JUI-F caretaker secretary g ..

Aslam Ghauri appointed JUI-F caretaker secretary general

51 seconds ago
 Syrian President Assad Appoints New Defense Minist ..

Syrian President Assad Appoints New Defense Minister - Office

4 minutes ago
 Mock exercise conducted at Central Police Office

Mock exercise conducted at Central Police Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.