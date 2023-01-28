UrduPoint.com

PPP Leadership To Pursue Legal Action Against Imran Khan For False Allegations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PPP leadership to pursue legal action against Imran Khan for false allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leadership on Saturday announced to pursue legal action against Imran Khan for his false allegations against Asif Ali Zardari of plotting an assassination attempt on him.

Addressing a press conference, senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar castigated the PTI chief as the defiant politician accused Asif Zardari of giving money to a terrorist outfit.

They announced starting a legal battle against Imran Khan if the allegations were not withdrawn.

PPP stalwarts said Imran Khan made such bizarre claims to keep himself relevant in politics, saying that this time, the allegations hurled by the PTI chief were quite serious and would be met with a stern response.

They urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the allegations leveled against former president Asif Zardari.

Speaking during the news conference, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the allegations were extremely serious and would be met with a strong response.

He said that Imran Khan has always criticized the institutions during times of failure and disappointment.

Kaira also called on the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if these were proved to be false.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Qamar Zaman Kaira Money Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

57 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

57 minutes ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.