PPP leadership to pursue legal action against Imran Khan for false allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leadership on Saturday announced to pursue legal action against Imran Khan for his false allegations against Asif Ali Zardari of plotting an assassination attempt on him.

Addressing a press conference, senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar castigated the PTI chief as the defiant politician accused Asif Zardari of giving money to a terrorist outfit.

They announced starting a legal battle against Imran Khan if the allegations were not withdrawn.

PPP stalwarts said Imran Khan made such bizarre claims to keep himself relevant in politics, saying that this time, the allegations hurled by the PTI chief were quite serious and would be met with a stern response.

They urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the allegations leveled against former president Asif Zardari.

Speaking during the news conference, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the allegations were extremely serious and would be met with a strong response.

He said that Imran Khan has always criticized the institutions during times of failure and disappointment.

Kaira also called on the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if these were proved to be false.