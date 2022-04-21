(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said that with the political vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari and the joint cooperation of all allied parties, the country has been saved from economic crisis.

While talking to the media on the occasion of an Iftar party hosted for the voters of his constituency at Rawal House, he said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had asked Imran Khan to step down and go home otherwise he would be sent home in a constitutional and democratic manner.

He said that with the efforts of united opposition a true democratic government has been established in the country at present.

Rejecting the notion of any external conspiracy in overthrowing the previous government, Sharjeel Memon said that the PTI government was overthrown due to growing inflation in the country.

Sharjeel Memon said that the people of Hyderabad will go to Karachi on April 24 to receive Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He directed the people to make full preparations for the local body as well as general elections and asked them to make the PPP successful.