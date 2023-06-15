UrduPoint.com

PPP Leads In Sindh's LG Polls, Victorious On All Slots Of Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 07:44 PM

PPP leads in Sindh's LG polls, victorious on all slots of mayor

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has triumphed in all six positions of the mayor of metropolitan corporations in Sindh including Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has triumphed in all six positions of the mayor of metropolitan corporations in Sindh including Karachi.

PPP's Murtaza Wahab has been elected Mayor of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Kashif Shuro has been declared successful in the mayoral race of Hyderabad.

Arsalan islam Shaikh of PPP has been elected as Mayor of Sukkur Municipal Corporation while Abdul Rauf has won the mayor set of Mirpur Khas, the official source revealed.

Similarly, Anwar Ali Lohar has managed to secure the mayorship of Larkana Municipal Corporation while Rashid Bhatti has been elected as Mayor of Shaheed Benazirabad Municipal Corporation.

The PPP has managed to score 20 out of 22 chairmanships of district councils of Sindh.

In 30 out of 36 municipal committees of Sindh, PPP has won the chairmanships of the municipal committee.

The PPP has got 121 out of 141 sets of the chairman of town committees in the local government election.

Out of the 44 Town Municipal Corporations of Sindh, the PPP candidates have been declared successful on 27 sets.

