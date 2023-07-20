(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the government of Pakistan People's Party is giving a permanent solution to the city's long-standing problems.

Korangi Causeway used to get flooded during rains, so it was decided to construct a six-lane 2.30 km long overhead bridge here at a cost of over Rs 4.5 billion, which will solve a long-standing problem in Karachi, he expressed these views on Thursday while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the construction of the bridge on the Korangi Causeway.

The Mayor Karachi said that we thank PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for that he encouraged us to work even in difficult situations and giving hope to the people.

The city will see a marked change within the next four years as, the People's Party is doing work in every area of the city and, by ending the politics of criticism and discrimination, they are only talking about progress and development, he said.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Town Chairman of the People's Party and other leaders, Farazur Rehman, Chairman of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry and other industrialists were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said that during the rains in the past, the Korangi causeway was not usable for several days due to which especially industrialists, workers and students had to face severe problems.

It always happened that the road was rebuilt temporarily but we decided that this is not a sustainable solution to the problem and an overhead bridge is the real solution so we have started work on it and will complete it within a year.

He said that those who say that the Pakistan People's Party does not spend money on Karachi should see that the Sindh government has approved four and a half billion rupees for this project. This is the answer to those who ask how the People's Party made its mayor, deputy mayor and chairman in 13 towns in Karachi, he said.

He said that every worker of people's Party is working for city and people are seeing all this due to which the people's trust is increasing on the leadership of the People's Party. We want to work together with other parties in all 25 towns of Karachi, because if this city runs, then the whole country runs, we all have a responsibility to serve Karachi and improve its image, he said.

The Mayor of Karachi said that the government is aware of the hardships of the people and wants to provide relief to them as soon as possible.

He said that the sanitation situation in Korangi has already improved and efforts are underway to improve it further. We want to serve the people and connect hearts, our one-point agenda is to serve Karachi as much as possible, he said.

He said that the development process in the city is going on, work is being done on the flyover and underpass at Johar Chowrangi.

He said that the flyover has been opened for traffic, while the underpass will also be completed in a few months, work on Pahelwan Goth Nala has been completed, and the construction of the road from Fish Chowk to Kenapp in Kemari district has been completed.

He said that development work is going on in other places too, and action has been taken against illegal hydrants in the city. We want the media to support us to control different types of mafias active in the city, he said.

He said that the offal lifting operation was done on Eid-ul-Azha satisfactorily and now the challenge of rains is coming. All the preparations are complete for this, he said and added that he appeals to the citizens not to throw garbage in sewerage and rainwater drains.

He said that plastic bags clog sewage and rainwater drains, therefore its use should be avoided, despite the criticism of the opponents we will continue to serve the citizens of Karachi.

Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.