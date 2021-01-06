PPP led-govt makes new record of corruption: Haleem Adil Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday alleged that the corruption in Sindh province was being unearthed not in millions but trillions.

He said that the PPP led-government had made new records of corruption, kickbacks and bribery culture in the province.

He stated this while talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly building.

Haleem said that the previous day he was in Islamabad where he knew that a 'Mega Project' was inaugurated in Karachi. He said when he visited that place in the morning he was shocked to know that Rs1billion were spent in the name of renovating one Chowrangi, according to a communiqué.

He said that the poor people were living in gutters just 50 feet away from the chowrangi.

Haleem Adil alleged that the rulers of Sindh were making corruption in the name of even Chowrangis. He added that Saleem Bajari, who is front man of Sindh Chief Minister used to run a donkey-cart and today he had expensive properties in Dubai.

Sindh Finance department had transferred trillions of rupees to Benami accounts, he said adding that the rulers of Sindh gave the gift of AIDS to Larkana.

He said that he would soon disclose in a press conference what is being done in the house of Sharjeel Memon.

Haleem said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had failed to complete projects initiated by his father.

PTI MNA Jay Parkash Akrani, MPAs Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Shahnawaz Jadoon and others were also present on the occasion.