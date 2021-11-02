PPP legislator proposes representation of transgender, disabled persons in Ushr Council

Woman Legislator of Pakistan Peoples' Party Nighat Orakzai Tuesday submitted amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Act, 2011 to give representation to transgender and disabled persons in Zakat and Ushr Council in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Woman Legislator of Pakistan Peoples' Party Nighat Orakzai Tuesday submitted amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Act, 2011 to give representation to transgender and disabled persons in Zakat and Ushr Council in KP.

In the amendment bill submitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, Member Provincial Assembly Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai in Section-12 and Section-14 has suggested that one representative of transgender community and special persons should be given in KP Zakat and Ushr Council and District Zakat and Ushr Committee, so that they can work for welfare of their community and raise their voice for them.