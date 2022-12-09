QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Friday said that the PPP has always fulfilled its promise to provide basic facilities to masses across the country that is the reason it lives in the hearts of people across the country.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation of party workers called on him at the secretariat of PPP Quetta Division.

He said that under the leadership of Bhutto Bilwal Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, the party has always done its best to give the people their rights saying that whenever Pakistan Peoples Party came to power, it gave bread, cloth and house to the people in the country.

Conspiracies have always been made against the Pakistan Peoples Party, but those who dream of ending the Peoples Party have met with nothing except failure, he added.

He said that whenever the People's Party came to power, it gave priority to the service of the people that is the reason it lives in the hearts of the poor people.

Tareen said that the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party should start full preparations for the 2023 elections and ensure the registration of votes in their respective areas and keep in close contact with the people.