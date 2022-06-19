PPP local chapter celebrates 69th birth anniversary of BB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi chapter celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto here on Sunday.

Daughter of the East, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, was the first elected female prime minister of the Islamic world who made Pakistan famous across the globe.

She sacrificed her life for the country and the nation to ensure supremacy of law besides restoration of democracy in the country.

These views were expressed by General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Rawalpindi Division and former candidate of NA-62 Samira Gul on the 69th anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

She was the first woman to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan who had genuine feelings for the poor in her heart.

Raising his voice for middle and poor class, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was moving forward with her mission, she added.

Samira Gul said that the services of Bibi Shaheed for democracy would always be remembered where the party workers should be the priority.

Shafiq Jadoon, Saira Asif, Samina Shafiq, Abida Javed, Safia Benazir and other women were also present on the occasion.