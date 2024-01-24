PPP Local Leader Shot Dead In Jamshoro
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) local leader Abbas Khoso was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jamshoro on Wednesday.
According to details, armed assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the district council member Abbas Khoso who was at a barber shop, as a result, he got injured and was shifted to Manjhand hospital by Jamshoro Police, where he succumbed to his wounds.
According to the eyewitnesses, slain Abbas Khoso was sitting in a shop when five unidentified armed assailants on three motorcycles fired at him with pistols, leading to his tragic death. The victim was affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and had won the Councilor seat on the PPP ticket in previous local bodies election.
On the other hand, Police stated that an investigation had been initiated, and efforts were underway to arrest the suspects.
