PPP Local Leadership Hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's Anti Modi Statement In UN

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 07:27 PM

PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti Modi statement in UN

Pakistan People's Party local leadership on Monday lauded the statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari terming Modi as Butcher of Gujrat.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party local leadership on Monday lauded the statement of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari terming Modi as Butcher of Gujrat.

Hundreds of PPP supporters lead by senior leader Khawaja Rizwan Alam chanted slogans in support of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiris.

Khawaja Rizwan stated that Bilawal showed mirror to Modi." "Bilawal's statement is voice of the whole Pakistani nation." "Pakistanis are standing by the innocent Kashmiris in their right to self-determination."He added that Indian forces were violating human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK. The participants also took out rally which started from local press club and culminated at Jehanzeb Shaheed Chowk. A good number of lawyers and women also joined the rally.

