PPP local leadership lodges on-line complaint with FIA against insults to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sunday have lodged a formal complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime department, alleging derogatory remarks against the party's founder and chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
These views were expressed by the district president Sarfraz Khan Jadoon and party representative Fakhr-e-Islam Fakhri Advocate and others while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club.
The local leadership has warned FIA officials that if they not take immediate action on their application then they will not only go to High Court but also stage protest with the consultation of provincial and Federal leadership.
Leaders expressed their confidence in the legal system while condemning the use of vulgar language against Bhutto, citing his contributions to the nation.
Imran Salim, the PTI candidate from NA-14, Abbottabad, stands accused, with a formal complaint lodged under section 14 of the Cyber Crime Act. They underscored their commitment to honour their leaders while seeking redress within the confines of the law.
