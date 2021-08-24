PPP make fake recruitments in name of employment; alleges Haleem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Tuesday said that PPP made fake recruitments in the name of employment and resultantly institutions, instead of serving the public interests, had become slaves of the presumed Bhutto family.

In a statement, the opposition leader said that PPP has now become a regional party and during their rule in the province they had neglected citizens of Karachi in jobs in provincial departments as well as in development projects.

Only fake visits can be expected from fake chairman, Haleem said and suggested the Bilawal Zardari to arrange his visit accompanied with opposition instead of flatterers.

PPP has, once again, gifted the metropolis targeted killing, extortion and miseries, Haleem Adil Sheikh noted and said that people of Karachi have been well acquainted with the thugs of Larkana and they will always reject the feudal lords and quibblers.

He alleged that the Sindh government made coronavirus a business in Karachi and extortions were taken from Karachi traders and citizens in the name of lockdown.

The Sindh government has failed to do its job on Karachi's drains leaving no other option for the Federal government to carry itself out development work in Karachi for the first time, Sheikh said and added that streets, roads and sewerage works in the city are being done with federal funds.

Important projects including K4, Green Line, and KCR are nearing completion while work is underway in different districts of Sindh with federal funds as well, he further added.