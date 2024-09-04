Open Menu

PPP Making Efforts To Organize Itself In Traditional Stronghold

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PPP making efforts to organize itself in traditional stronghold

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The provincial and district level leadership of PPP is making efforts to reorganize the party grassroots level and for this purpose holding meetings at the Village Council in district Malakand to regain glory in its traditional former stronghold.

In this connection, a meeting was held at the Hujra of Haji islam in Union Council, Meherdi of the Tehsil Dargai with Tehsil President Haji Mohammad Tayyab in the chair.

Besides, the president of PPP district Malakand and former candidate for the National Assembly constituency, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah Bacha, general secretary Tehsil Dargai Mohammad Younas Khan, Tehsil deputy general secretary Ismail Khan and Tehsil Coordinator PPP digital, party workers from across the village council attended the meeting at large.

The participants of the meeting after reposing full confidence in the provincial and district leadership discussed matters relating to party organization and various proposals for further strengthening of the party.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the district and tehsil leadership said that a new cabinet for the Village Council Meherdi will be announced soon. Similar meetings are also scheduled in other village councils of the district.

A similar meeting of the party has also been held at the scenic Village Council of Jabban with President Tehsil Dargai, Haji Mohammad Tayyab in the chair. Besides, District President Syed Ahmad Ali Shah Bacha, Younas Khan, Akram Khan, Mohammad Rahim, Mir Azam Khan and Shahabullah Shahab all party workers of the village council participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed their resolve for waging struggle for the strengthening of the party at grassroot level in the district.

District Malakand was once considered a stronghold of PPP was called as mini-Larkana for its leadership. However, since the general elections of 2018, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has been reigning the district.

The incumbent provincial president PPP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha also hails from the district and had made a hattrick by winning elections on a provincial assembly constituency in a steak. Another PPP stalwart Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan, a former KP Finance Minister also hails from the area.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has also recently visited both Tehsils of the district to meet the party workers of the district and inject new spirit and valour in the party workers.

