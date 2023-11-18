Open Menu

PPP Manifesto To Be Unveiled Soon, Says Gillani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) PPP Senator and ex-prime minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, said on Saturday that his party has a comprehensive plan to steer the country out of crisis and to put it on its way to progress and prosperity.

While holding a news conference at Bilawal house here along with President PPP South Punjab Chapter Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Dost Muhammad Khosa and other local leaders, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that law and order, economy, inflation, and unemployment were main issues and PPP has the solution of all these issues.

He informed that the party manifesto regarding upcoming general elections would be unveiled soon.

Gillani said that the PPP had rendered matchless sacrifices to strengthen democracy in the country.

'Political stability leads to economic stability ', Gillani added.

To a question about whether PPP is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that we are not part of PDM. However, they were part of the coalition government.

He said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded equal opportunities for all political parties to launch their election campaigns as it was necessary for free, fair and transparent elections.

Gillani said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are twin brothers and prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan.

He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations and it would help in bringing stability to the region.

He said that 65 percent country's population consisted of youth and PPP Chairman was representing the youth.

Giallni also said that the PPP would contest elections without any seat adjustment. 'politics is a day-to-day affair '.

Replying question about electables, Ex prime minister said that the doors of his party were opened.

He said that they had conducted a two-day meeting of three divisions of South Punjab regarding election preparations.

He said that PPP workers would fully participate in the PPP Foundation Day which is scheduled in Quetta Balochistan this year.

PPP South Punjab president, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood said that Pakistan People's Party would give a surprise in the upcoming general elections.

