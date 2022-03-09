PPP march reaches Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The 'Awami March' of Pakistan Peoples Party reached Islamabad on 10th day Tuesday night.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the march participants at several points including Gujar Khan, Rawat, T Chowk and Islamabad.

PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari along with the leaderships of PML-N, JUI-F and ANP also participated in the public gathering at D. Chowk.

Addressing the participants at D Chowk, Bilawal said, "We have been continuously on the roads since we started our march from Mazar-i-Quaid on February 27 welcomed at various places on the way to Islamabad.

PPP parliamentarians and leaders from all the provinces were also present in the gathering.