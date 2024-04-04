Open Menu

PPP Marks 45th Anniversary Of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 11:39 AM

The PPP leaders and it's 'jiyalas', are commemorating the occasion with modest events across the country during the sacred month of Ramadan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) The 45th anniversary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder and and former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being marked today.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, born on January 5, 1928, in Larkana, Pakistan, pursued higher education at the University of California and Oxford before embarking on a career in law.

In 1967, Bhutto founded the PPP, advocating for the rights of the people with the iconic slogan 'Roti, Kapra, Makan' (Bread, Clothing, Shelter).

His popularity soared, leading to electoral success.

He served in various governmental roles, including as a minister under Skindar Mirza and as Foreign Minister during Ayub Khan's administration.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Bhutto oversaw significant milestones such as the drafting of Pakistan's Constitution and the initiation of the country's nuclear program.

However, his policy of nationalizing industries faced criticism.

On April 4, 1979, Bhutto was executed following a controversial judicial decision, and marked the end of his public political career.

Recently, the Supreme Court posthumously acquitted Bhutto in a presidential reference, yet concerns about justice linger.

