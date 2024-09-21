Open Menu

PPP Marks Bilawal’s 36th Birthday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Community Wing marked the 36th birthday of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday.

A cake-cutting ceremony, chaired by MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva was held and followed by prayers for Bilawal Bhutto’s long life. The event was attended by notable figures including Shehzad George, Mukhtar Sher Kundan, Barkat Saroya, Kamran Yousuf, Pastor Mubashir Nawab, Yousaf Nadeem, Raheel Anjum, and others.

Speaking at the occasion, MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva expressed pride in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership, stating that he was carrying forward the mission of his grandfather and mother and striving hard for the stability of and betterment of its people. He said that Bilawal Bhutto would be the future Prime Minister of Pakistan and work to eliminate inflation and unemployment. Jeeva also shared Bilawal's important contributions to the country's development and his efforts to lead Pakistan out of its crises.

Jeeva also highlighted that the PPP was the only political party representing all marginalized segments of society, including workers, farmers, women, and the minority communities.

He credited the PPP with giving identity and recognition to the Christian community and stated that the party leadership ensured his election as an MNA to guarantee minority representation and address their issues.

The MNA further acknowledged the contributions of President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister and current Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, who, during their last tenure, appointed Shahbaz Bhatti as Federal Minister for Minority Affairs, allocated a 5% quota for minorities in government jobs, and declared August 11 as Minority Day through an official notification.

The PPP also allocated four seats for minorities in the Senate of Pakistan and took steps to officially celebrate minority religious festivals.

Recalling his own political journey, Jeeva said that he was elected as a Member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities. President Asif Ali Zardari fulfilled a long-standing demand of the Christian community by amending the Christian Marriage Act, and raising the minimum marriageable age to 18 years for both boys and girls, a significant improvement from the previous ages of 16 for boys and 13 for girls.

Jeeva concluded by reiterating that the PPP has always been committed to safeguarding minority rights and that new laws would soon be introduced in the Assembly to further protect these rights.

