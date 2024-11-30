PPP Marks Foundation Day With Enthusiasm In Shahdadpur
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) celebrated its 57th Foundation Day with great zeal at a gathering organized by the PPP Shahdadpur Taluka. A large number of party leaders, workers, and supporters attended the event, where the party's commitment to public service and its enduring legacy were highlighted.
Speaking on the occasion, PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri emphasized the party's dedication to serving the people, saying, "The PPP has always prioritized the welfare of the people. Our sacrifices for the nation are well-known, and our commitment to public service remains our key to success." She added that the PPP continues to live in the hearts of the people.
Provincial Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem remarked on the transformation of Sanghar District, stating, "What was once dominated by specific interests has now become a stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party.
"
District President Ali Hassan Hingorjo paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, saying, "His sacrifices remain alive in our hearts, while those who acted out of revenge are now forgotten. The developmental projects initiated by the PPP are a testament to its historical contributions."
Other speakers, including MPA Jam Ghulam Shabbir, Javed Nayab Leghari, Shakeel Ahmed Marri, Jahangir Junejo, MPA Paras Dero, Ghayasuddin Junejo, Chairman Ali Murtaza Thaheem, and Zulfiqar Zardari, highlighted the party’s achievements and its commitment to the people.
The event also featured a live video address by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which was met with enthusiastic responses and chants of "Jeay Bhutto." The gathering reflected the unwavering loyalty and energy of the party's members and supporters, reaffirming their dedication to the PPP's mission and vision.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
3-day workshop of Inter-Board Sports Committee held in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues3 minutes ago
-
CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
Public School organizes Intra-School English declamation contest3 minutes ago
-
Governor urges PTI to review its conduct23 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders activation of new angiography machine at PIC23 minutes ago
-
Murderer of wife, seven children gets death sentence43 minutes ago
-
PPP AJK chapter celebrates the 58th founding anniversary of the party53 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes1 hour ago
-
Foundry sealed over pollution1 hour ago
-
Over 860 children successfully operated upon under CM’s heart surgery program: Minister1 hour ago