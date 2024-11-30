PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) celebrated its 57th Foundation Day with great zeal at a gathering organized by the PPP Shahdadpur Taluka. A large number of party leaders, workers, and supporters attended the event, where the party's commitment to public service and its enduring legacy were highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri emphasized the party's dedication to serving the people, saying, "The PPP has always prioritized the welfare of the people. Our sacrifices for the nation are well-known, and our commitment to public service remains our key to success." She added that the PPP continues to live in the hearts of the people.

Provincial Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem remarked on the transformation of Sanghar District, stating, "What was once dominated by specific interests has now become a stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party.

"

District President Ali Hassan Hingorjo paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, saying, "His sacrifices remain alive in our hearts, while those who acted out of revenge are now forgotten. The developmental projects initiated by the PPP are a testament to its historical contributions."

Other speakers, including MPA Jam Ghulam Shabbir, Javed Nayab Leghari, Shakeel Ahmed Marri, Jahangir Junejo, MPA Paras Dero, Ghayasuddin Junejo, Chairman Ali Murtaza Thaheem, and Zulfiqar Zardari, highlighted the party’s achievements and its commitment to the people.

The event also featured a live video address by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which was met with enthusiastic responses and chants of "Jeay Bhutto." The gathering reflected the unwavering loyalty and energy of the party's members and supporters, reaffirming their dedication to the PPP's mission and vision.

