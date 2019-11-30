PPP marks its 52nd Foundation Day in Multan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) local chapter observed the Party's 52nd Foundation Day here on Saturday with a commitment to follow the ideology of the founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) local chapter observed the Party's 52nd Foundation Day here on Saturday with a commitment to follow the ideology of the founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

A large number of the Party workers including PPP divisional president Khalid Haneef Lodhi, City president Naseem Labor, former district president Justice (retd) Habeebulah Shakir, city president women wing Abida Bukhari, Arshad Iqbal Bhutta, ticket holder Shahid Siddique, Tariq Khokhar and others attended the ceremony.

Habeebullah Shakir and Naseem Labor paid tribute to ZAB for resolving people's issues from the platform of Pakistan People's Party. They said Bhutto factor was a reality and still an inspiriting force in the political arena of the country.

Shahid Hussain Siddique and Abida Bukhari said the Party was united under leadership of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardri and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

They also cut a cake amid sloganeering of 'Long live Bhutto'.