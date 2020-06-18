UrduPoint.com
PPP May Call APC For Adopting Cohesive National Narrative: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the PPP intended to call an All Parties Conference (APC) for adopting a cohesive national narrative for taking the country out of crises.

Speaking during a consultative meeting via a telephone-conference with the party leadership, he said the coronavirus pandemic had gone out of control, with surge in deaths.

The warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO), health professionals and the opposition regarding the pandemic were being ignored, he claimed.

He alleged that the health and agriculture sectors had been ignored in the budget. He feared that the locust attacks on crops could push the country into a famine.

Those, who joined the conference call, included Raja Parvez Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Maula Bux Chandio, Farhatullah Babur and Dr Nafisa Shah, a PPP press release said.

