PPP May Get Two Ministries In Punjab As CM Hamza Starts To Pick Names For Cabinet

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2022 | 02:35 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) Newly sworn-in Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz started finalizing picks for his cabinet, the sources said.

They said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) might get two ministries in the new setup.

According to the sources, PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Imran Nazir, Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashood, Mansha Ali Butt and other senior leaders are being considered for key positions.

On the other hands, the two PPP lawmakers including Hassan Murtaza are being considered for positions in the provincial cabinet.

The development started after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered oath to CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on directions of Lahore High Court.

The ceremony, which was held at Governor House in Lahore amid tight security as all the roads leading to it were blocked and heavy police contingents were deployed there.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the party attended the ceremony.

Hamza was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC’s directives.

