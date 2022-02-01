UrduPoint.com

PPP Minister, Bureaucrats Appears In NAB Court Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:06 PM

PPP Minister, bureaucrats appears in NAB Court Sukkur

Sindh ministers and bureaucrats appeared before the NAB court Sukkur in a corruption reference here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh ministers and bureaucrats appeared before the NAB court Sukkur in a corruption reference here.

The court on Tuesday extended bail before arrest applications of some of the accused.

Sindh Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, MNA Abrar Shah, Special Assistant to CM Sindh For Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell Nawab Wassan, and Bilawal Zardari's political secretary Jamil Soomro, appeared in the court, were granted interim bails in the assets beyond means cases, while provincial minister Owais Qadir Shah did not appear in the court, and filed a plea seeking an extension of his bail.

Moreover, former deputy commissioner Sukkur Raheem Bakhsh Maitlo, officers, contractors and 30 more respondents also attended the court in Sukkur. The court extended the interim bail of Jamil Soomro till March 15, while others, including Abrar Shah, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Nawab Wassan and Owais Shah till March 14.

