PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

On his doctor's recommendation, the PPP leader has isolated himself at home.

Syed Khursheed Shah, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Minister of Water Resources, tested positive for Covid-19 as the number of cases in Pakistan continues to rise.

After experiencing symptoms on Monday morning, the minister underwent the test, which has now turned out to be positive.

The National Institute of Health stated on Tuesday that Pakistan reported 333 new cases of Covid-19 and two fatalities in the previous 24 hours.

It added that 85 people are in critical condition at various hospitals across the nation and that the positive ratio was 2.42 percent.

13,759 tests, according to the NIH, were performed in the previous day.