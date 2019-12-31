PPP Minister Nasir Shah offers his ministry to MQM leaders

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) PPP Minister for Local government in Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah has made a surprising offer to MQM leader as he has decided to quit his ministry for them, the sources say here on Tuesday.

“ It is order of my chairman and I’m ready to quit my ministry for MQM leaders,” said Nasir Hussain Shah. “Every ministry, the MQM leaders want will be given to them. The promise of my ministry will be fulfilled,” he further said.

Just a day before, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made conditional offer to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to end its alliance with ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and asked them to join PPP government in Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the MQM leaders to make the PTI government fall. He expressed these views during his address at inaugural ceremony of four projects including two flyovers, an underpass and roads in Karachi.

“We are calling you; come and join us and let this PTI government fall,” said Bilawal Bhutto while giving conditional offer to MQM—the allied party of the ruling PTI.

“People of Karachi know that Imran Khan deceived them, so this government must be sent home packed,” said Bilawal Bhutto. Addressing MQM leaders, PPP Chairman said that they would offer you seats which you had with the Federal government.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said: “every promise made by Imran Khan and every slogan that he chanted has proven to be fake,”

“We are ready to give you the ministries whatever you have with the federal government,” he added.

He pointed out that over 800,000 people have been removed from the list of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and also criticized the federal government for gas policy. “You are snatching gas from the place which is producing it,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

Addressing Prime Minister, he said that he should run the system on the basis of reality and not on the basis of just propaganda.