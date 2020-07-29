PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah say that the water accumulated in streets due to the wrong policies and lack of cooperation from the central PTI government.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah defended provincial government’s position to drainage rain water out of Karachi here on Wednesday.

“Which project has been approved by the Federal government for Karachi?,” the minister raised the question while addressing joint press conference on the issue of flooded streets and areas of Karachi.

Saeed Ghani said that PTI government was responsible for the whole mess due to rain floods in Karachi, saying that it claimed to pick the rubbish out of drains.

“Only 20 tons rubbish was shifted to landfill site in Karachi and huge rubbish was left there ,” he further said, pointing out that PTI created troubles for the public.

He said: “I have one “chawal” (senseless) minister who claimed to have picked up rubbish from the drains,”.

The ministers asked the public to cooperate with the government in taking the water out of city’s streets.

Previously, the houses and streets of the provincial capital inundated due to continuous rains that jammed the whole system and exposed the performance of the PPP government.