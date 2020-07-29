UrduPoint.com
PPP Miserably Fails To Deliver In 12 Years Rule In Sindh : Shoukat Yousafzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) corruption has destroyed every institution of Sindh province.

He said despite 12 years consecutive rule of PPP in Sindh , it failed to resolve basic problems of people like clean drinking water and sewerage system.

He said that recent rains in Karachi has totally exposed misgovernance and so-called good governance claims of PPP.

" Pakistan Peoples Party is expert in corruption instead of good governance", he said.

He said when people of the province were damanding provision of drinking water , the ruler party PPP was trying to hide its corruption and avoid accountability process.

He said that in past PPP and PML-N accused each other of looting the country but now they both in alliance to save their corruption.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had predicted very earlier that all corrupt would join hands when he would start accountability process.

" Nobody can stop the process of accountability" , he said.

He expressed these views while responding to the news conference of PPP Sindh Information Secretary Aajez Dhamra and his visit to Peshawar.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that he had invited Aajez Dhamra to inspect BRT project in Peshawar but he went to visit bazaars instead of contacting him.

He said Aajiz Dhamra disappointed him by not giving him opportunity of hospitality as par Pushton traditions.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a mission of new Pakistan while PPP and PML-N were sacred of accountability process .

He said corrupt people had no place in new Pakistan.

