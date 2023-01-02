UrduPoint.com

PPP MNA Assures To Pursue Water Line Project In 'SITE' Area

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

PPP MNA assures to pursue water line project in 'SITE' area

Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):Ms. Naz Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary and PPP Member National Assembly from Karachi on Monday reiterated to take up the pending issue of the Combined Effluent Treatment Plant and of dedicated water line from Hub Dam to SITE industrial area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Ms. Naz Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary and PPP Member National Assembly from Karachi on Monday reiterated to take up the pending issue of the Combined Effluent Treatment Plant and of dedicated water line from Hub Dam to SITE industrial area.

Ms Baloch affirmed her continued support for the betterment of Karachi, particularly for the industrial area of SITE, which is the oldest and largest industrial zone of the county inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said a release.

She was addressing members of SITE Association of Industry at the Association's office. DC Keamari Mukhtiar Ali Abro, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from SITE Limited and SEPA, President SITE Association of Industry, Riaz Uddin, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, VP Muhammad Hussain Moosani, former presidents M. Jawed Bilwani, Abdul Hadi and Abdul Rasheed, Chairman of Environment Committee Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi were also present in the meeting.

Matters related to losses due to floods, the impact of climate change and efforts for mitigation and adaptation, waste management, and plantation drive came under discussion. Ms. Naz Baloch said that burning of solid waste badly effects the environment and that timely lifting of solid waste should be ensured by the responsible Government departments/agencies.

President SITE Association of Industry, Riaz Uddin mentioned the measures collaborated in Sindh Climate Change Policy which were discouraging the conversion of land use --- designing adequate procedures to control organic and inorganic pollution ----- devising strategies for infrastructure strengthening--- making the existing waste treatment schemes more effective and functional---- new schemes to be installed on a need basis as well as protect and restore water-related ecosystem.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh said that industrialists were willing to plant trees outside their factories. For this, first lifting of solid waste and cleaning of area is required. He suggested making a list of sources generating pollution and added that the solid waste lifted from the area doesn't reach landfill sites.

Former President SITE Jawed Bilwani drew attention of the MNA toward Lyari River where many people lose their lives every year and tree plantation was not allowed there in the past.

Ms. Naz Baloch said that a party had been planned for cleaning of entire Lyari river.

M.Jawed Bilwani mentioned that 90% of budget of the SITE Limited went to salaries of its employees, thereby leaving very little amount for cleaning, solid waste lifting and greenery of the area.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Water Muhammad Ali Jinnah Budget Dam Lyari SITE Hub From Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf ..

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf Malik Gabol

58 seconds ago
 Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected poli ..

Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected polio workers:Minister for Nationa ..

59 seconds ago
 Scottish Premiership results on Monday:

Scottish Premiership results on Monday:

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley hold ..

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley hold Mushaira for literature lover ..

1 minute ago
 Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's econom ..

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's economic, industrial growth

20 minutes ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in ..

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in Multan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.