PPP MNA reaffirms unflinching moral support to people of IOK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :PPP MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva has reaffirmed unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP on Friday, he said the journey of the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir started with the landing of Indian troops in Srinagar on October 27 in 1947 was yet continued .

India occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the people's aspirations and in total disregard to the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan.

He cited the recent reports by international organizations and media outlets which expressed serious concerns over the unconscionable lockdown of the Kashmiri population.

Since 5 August 2019 India has imposed an inhuman lockdown over 8 million people in IOJ&K.

Use of torture, enforced disappearances and restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly are the stark realties today. Indian occupation forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.

Today, he said that they pay homage to the martyrs for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who have suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

Meanwhile, a local philonthrophist Ali Zain ul abidin said they had solemn pledge that support from theirs side will continue until the realization of Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination.