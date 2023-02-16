UrduPoint.com

PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Train Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:18 PM

PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani expresses grief over loss of lives in train blast

PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the train blast.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the train blast.

In a message issued here, he said the blast, which took place in the Jaffar Express train near the Mian-Chunu area of Punjab, left two dead and many injured.

He extended his sympathy to the bereaved families.

The MNA prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls, and early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Punjab Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

9 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

9 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

9 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

9 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

20 minutes ago
 Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Univers ..

Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Universities Fair

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.