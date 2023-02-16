PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani expresses grief over loss of lives in train blast

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the train blast.

In a message issued here, he said the blast, which took place in the Jaffar Express train near the Mian-Chunu area of Punjab, left two dead and many injured.

He extended his sympathy to the bereaved families.

The MNA prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls, and early recovery of the injured.