PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP), tribal district Mohmand observed the 15th death anniversary of the late Chairperson, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed by organizing a ceremony in Mohmand Press Club at Ghalanai, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Besides, party office bearers including district president, Malik Israel Khan, Haji Mir Afzal, Dr. Faraz, Noor islam Safi, Sher Azam, Sanaullah, Rais Khan, and Sartaj Khan a large number of party workers attended the ceremony and paid tributes to the services of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and PPP founding chairman, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed.

The speakers also highlighted the services and achievements of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed including initiating the nuclear program, convening the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and declaration of Qadianis as non-Muslim.

They further said that the foundation of the development of the tribal area was laid by no other than Bhuttos who vowed to carry their mission forward and rendering all kinds of sacrifices in this regard.

In the end, the participants of the ceremony prayed for the eternal peace of the soul of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and the progress and development of the country.