PPP MPA Appeals Citizens To Cooperate With Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:23 PM

PPP MPA appeals citizens to cooperate with administration

The PPP Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan Tuesday appealed the citizens to extend their full support and follow the preventive guidelines in order to control Covid-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The PPP Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan Tuesday appealed the citizens to extend their full support and follow the preventive guidelines in order to control Covid-19 pandemic.

The rapid increase in positive cases of Coronavirus- indicating non compliance of government advices by the citizens- had now become great risk to public health, he said and added that the citizens should realize the affects of pandemic and ensure social distance in order to meet the challenge.

The government and the administration have been engaged to prevent the pandemic but it could not possible without cooperation from the citizens, he said and added that increasing numbers of virus affected persons demanded the citizens to avoid unnecessary outing and remain inside their houses.

