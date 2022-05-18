PPP MPA calls on CM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly from Rahim Yar Khan Ghazanfar Ali Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Wednesday to discuss the constituency related problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly from Rahim Yar Khan Ghazanfar Ali Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Wednesday to discuss the constituency related problems.

The CM stated that PPP is an ally party in center and Punjab and both have jointly strived to get rid of incompetent government. Imran Niazi has defamed the institutions and they have, even, purloined every bite from the poor, he regretted.

He said "I have resumed the development journey from where my father had left it and midnight oil will be burnt for the sake of the country."Member Provincial Assembly Zeshan Rafiq was also present.