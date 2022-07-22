UrduPoint.com

PPP MPA Concerned Over Incidents Of Child Harassment, Abduction In KP

Published July 22, 2022

Member Provincial Assembly Pakistan People Party, Nighat Orakzai Friday expressed concern over incidents of child abduction and killing in the province and stressed to further strengthen police investigation system to curb occurrence of such incidents in future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Pakistan People Party, Nighat Orakzai Friday expressed concern over incidents of child abduction and killing in the province and stressed to further strengthen police investigation system to curb occurrence of such incidents in future.

Addressing the provincial assembly on an adjournment motion, she stressed establishing of Safe City and said that all the needed facilities should be provided to police. She highlighted lack of facilities to conduct DNA tests in KP and said that at present these tests were being conducted in Lahore.

She said forensic laboratory should be established to control crime rate and said that salaries of KP police force was less and incompatible to remuneration of Punjab Police.

Nighat Orakzai said that incidents of children killing and abduction have increased by 90 percent in current year. She said that finger print identification system should be made functional and added that all the police stations should be interlinked after compiling data.

She told that 360 cases of harassment had been reported in last year and 177 persons were arrested that were later released due to incomplete investigation. She suggested formulation of a house-committee to forward proposal for protection of abducted and child harassment.

