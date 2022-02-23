SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Member Provincial Assembly Heer Soho's father Sardar Muhammad Ismail Soho on Wednesday passed away in Mirpur Bathoro at the age of 69.

According to details, Muhammad Ismail Soho was admitted in a hospital few weeks ago after diagnosed with Covid-19.

Namaz-e-janaza of the deceased was attended by political,Social leaders and people of all walks of life.

Muhammad Ismail Soho was among prominent leaders of Pakistan Peoples party.