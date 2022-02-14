PPP MPA meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Member Punjab Assembly Raees Nabeel Ahmed on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, progress on development projects and resolution of problems relating to constituency came under discussion.

MPA Raees Nabeel Ahmed expressed his profound gratitude to CM Usman Buzdar for issuance of Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Bahawalpur division.

Usman Buzdar while expressing his views on this occasion lamented the opposition's way of politics in the prevailing sensitive conditions. He regretfully remarked that opposition did not shun from doing negative politics on sensitive matters.

He denounced that opposition made a futile attempt to enliven its dead politics. "Opposition is looking for various backups in order to prevent its sinking politics," he added.

The chief minister said that the problems of elected representatives relating to their Constituencies were being resolved with their due consultations.

Buzdar disclosed that a separate development package had been formulated for every district.

He said that the proposals of national and provincial assembly members were also being incorporated into the development package. He hoped that the PTI government would further accelerate the journey of progress and prosperity.

The CM remarked that hollow slogans raised by the opposition had lost their importance and value. He emphasised that the allies were siding with PTI and would continue to stand by them. An excellent working relationship existed with the allies, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar stressed that any attempt on the part of opposition to create political instability would not bear fruit.

He remarked that neither the opposition had numbers nor they had any know-how of the political game. He regretted that the opposition neither had any agenda nor any programme.

Usman Buzdar outlined that such elements faced humiliation earlier and would meet with failure in future as well.