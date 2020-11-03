UrduPoint.com
PPP MPA Performs Girls College Groundbreaking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:00 AM

PPP MPA performs girls college groundbreaking

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Member Sindh Assembly Sharjil Inam Memon performed groundbreaking of girls college here at Tando jam on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Sharjil Inam Memon has claimed that the PPP Sindh government has fulfilled another commitment which was made with the people. The project will be completed with a cost Rs. 90 million within three years, he informed and added that it will provide opportunity to girls students of the area to get higher secondary education at their nearest location.

He said that the provincial government was paying special attention towards girls education with the objective to provide maximum job opportunities to educated women so that they could shoulder their responsibilities for the development of the country.

Besides girls college, he said that the Sindh government has laid a chain of development schemes in Tando Jam so that the people could get all basic facilities at their nearest. In order to meet the challenges of price hike on essential commodities, he informed that bachat bazaars will be organized on Saturday and Sunday twice in a month so that the people of the area could get essential commodities at reasonable prices.

The PPP MPA Sharjil Inam Memon also held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani and discussed the academic activities of the varsity.

