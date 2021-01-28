PPP MPA reposes confidence in CM Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Raees Nabil Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and reposed his trust over the leadership of the CM.

He also apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of his constituency.

The CM said that he wanted to solve problems of every constituency and reiterated that his doors were always open to all as development was the right of every area.

The CM held the view that hinterlands had equal right over the development process, adding that this right will be returned to them by the incumbent government.

Backward localities had the first right over the development process but these areas were intentionally ignored in the past, he regretted.

Some elements had tried to deceive the people but the anti-development possecannot deceive the people through their propaganda.

PTI leader Aown Chaudhry was also present.