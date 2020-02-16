PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari laid to rest in Naushahro Feroze

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) The funeral prayers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari were offered in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday morning.According to media reports, a number of PPP leaders, party workers and others attended the funeral prayers.

She was laid to rest at Ismail Shah graveyard in Naushahro Feroze.The 50-year old PPP leader was shot dead in Naushahro Feroze on Saturday over an alleged property dispute. The incident took place when PPP leader was attending Chehlum of her brother-in-law in Naushahro Feroze.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.Meanwhile, Police officers conducted raids on Saturday night and arrested one woman in connection with the assassination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari.IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and summoned a report from DIG Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah).