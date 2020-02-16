UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari Laid To Rest In Naushahro Feroze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari laid to rest in Naushahro Feroze

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) The funeral prayers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari were offered in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday morning.According to media reports, a number of PPP leaders, party workers and others attended the funeral prayers.

She was laid to rest at Ismail Shah graveyard in Naushahro Feroze.The 50-year old PPP leader was shot dead in Naushahro Feroze on Saturday over an alleged property dispute. The incident took place when PPP leader was attending Chehlum of her brother-in-law in Naushahro Feroze.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.Meanwhile, Police officers conducted raids on Saturday night and arrested one woman in connection with the assassination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari.IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and summoned a report from DIG Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah).

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Pakistan Peoples Party Women Sunday Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

13 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.