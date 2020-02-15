PPP MPA Shahzia Ansari shot dead

Pakistan Peoples Party's Member Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari succumbed to fatal bullet injuries at Peoples Medical College Hospital here Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Member Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari succumbed to fatal bullet injuries at Peoples Medical College Hospital here Saturday.

She received three bullets at her chest.

Ansari was hit by unidentified persons when she visited Village Ali Murad Khokhar in District Naushehro Feroze to offer Fateha on the demise of her brother-in-law Zahid Khokhar.

After the fatal attack by armed attackers she was immediately rushed to Nawabshah in critical condition where she breathed her last.

It was learnt that she had a family feud over an issue of property. She was elected MPA on PPP ticket on reserved seats.