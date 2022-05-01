UrduPoint.com

PPP MPA Shows Concerns Over Hours Long Power Outages In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PPP MPA shows concerns over hours long power outages in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday expressed concern over routine as well as unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In a statement, Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the power outage caused by HESCO due to load shedding and faulty transformers had left the citizens in a state of mental distress.

He said that due to prolonged power shutdowns on one hand ordinary citizens were facing disturbances and on the other hand businesses were severely affected.

He demanded the Federal government to look into the situation and ensure the appointment of technical staff in HESCO and deploy experienced officers to save the people from trouble.

If this continues, people will take to the streets because it is impossible for anyone to withstand the scorching heat, "he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Load Shedding Electricity Company Hyderabad Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

9 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

18 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

18 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

18 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.