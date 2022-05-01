PPP MPA shows concerns over hours long power outages in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Assembly member Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday expressed concern over routine as well as unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In a statement, Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the power outage caused by HESCO due to load shedding and faulty transformers had left the citizens in a state of mental distress.

He said that due to prolonged power shutdowns on one hand ordinary citizens were facing disturbances and on the other hand businesses were severely affected.

He demanded the Federal government to look into the situation and ensure the appointment of technical staff in HESCO and deploy experienced officers to save the people from trouble.

If this continues, people will take to the streets because it is impossible for anyone to withstand the scorching heat, "he said.